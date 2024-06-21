CPEA 2024: Sugar Mill Academy takes first & second place

Sugar Mill Academy placed first and second in the 2024 Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA), according to preliminary results given by the Ministry of Education.
(CPEA) results will be available to schools on Friday 21 June 2024. Principals are asked to arrange collection at the Ministry of Education’s administrative building.
Here is a compilation of some of the take-aways from the preliminary results.
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.