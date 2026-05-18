Ethan Kent shines for SVG at regional tennis championships

Young tennis standout Ethan Kent recently traveled to El Salvador to represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) at the Junior Infantile Tennis International Championships (JITIC). The tournament, which commenced on May 2 at the Polideportivo Ciudad Merliot in Santa Tecla, is a premier COTECC Under-14 event hosting the top 48 boys and 48 girls from across Central America and the Caribbean. The prestigious tournament is widely celebrated as “the competition for the future champions of the region”.

Kent departed for the event on April 30 alongside Sebastian Cyrus, the SVGTA Vice President and Kent’s assistant coach, who served as his chaperone and accompanying coach for the trip.

Kent displayed great resilience throughout the competition, concluding the event with an even overall record of six wins and six losses, comprising a 5-5 run in singles and a 1-1 showing in doubles. During the initial singles round-robin phase, Kent placed fourth out of six competitors in Group 5, ending with a 2-3 record. His group stage was highlighted by victories over Puerto Rico’s Adrian Abreu Jozic (6-3, 7-5) and Trinidad and Tobago’s Rohan Ramcharitar (6-0, 6-0).

Following the round-robin stage, Kent advanced to the Grade 3 (G3) Singles Draw, where he was defeated by Honduras’ Gerardo Zuñiga (1-6, 3-6) in the Round of 32. However, Kent bounced back impressively in the Consolation Draw, making a commanding run all the way to the final. He secured consecutive straight-set victories over Eli Paty of Trinidad and Tobago and Panama’s Gabriele Parcells, followed by a hard-fought semifinal win against Paulo Alvarez of Honduras (1-6, 6-3, 10-6). Kent’s singles campaign concluded in the Consolation Final with a narrow, three-set defeat to Honduras’ Daniel Casco (4-6, 6-1, 7-10).

In the G3 Doubles Draw, Kent formed a regional partnership with T’Zuriel Percival of St. Kitts and Nevis. The duo successfully advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Jose Juan Betancourt of Puerto Rico and Liam Cave of Barbados in the Round of 16. Their doubles run came to an end in the quarterfinals against the Mexican-Honduran pair of Karim Balbuena and Daniel Casco.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tennis Association (SVGTA), under the leadership of President Dr. Preye Griffith, expressed immense pride in Kent’s purposeful representation of the nation on the regional stage. The association stated that Kent leaves the tournament with fruitful experiences that will translate into a renewed determination to challenge the best players in the game.

Kent’s participation in this major regional tournament was heavily supported by the Mustique SVG Tennis Development Fund and the SVG Olympic Committee.