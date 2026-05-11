EU-funded ‘cultivating futures’ project launches in SVG

The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Zero Hunger Trust Fund (ZHTF-SVG) has officially commenced implementation of the EU-funded ‘Cultivating Futures – Empowering Youths for a Food Secure Region’ project; which is an 18-month regional initiative aimed at strengthening food security, youth engagement and sustainable food systems across four Eastern Caribbean countries.

The project, which officially began on 27th March 2026, is funded by the European Union, under its EU Caribbean Fund for Nutrition (EU-CaN) programme, which is a comprehensive four-year food security initiative targeting six countries within the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

Implemented across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Grenada and Dominica, the project will support the development and expansion of resilient and sustainable school feeding systems through the establishment and enhancement of ecological school gardens in vulnerable communities. It also seeks to improve access to nutritious, locally grown food within schools while creating opportunities for youths and educators to participate in practical, garden-based learning experiences focused on climate-smart agriculture, nutrition, environmental sustainability and food systems education.

Over the course of the project, ecological school gardens will be established or enhanced in ten (10) primary schools across the participating countries, benefiting approximately 1,600 students between the ages of 5 and 11 years. The initiative will also provide relevant training and technical support for teachers, cooks, administrators and other key school stakeholders in areas including sustainable agriculture, garden management, nutrition, and menu planning.

In addition to strengthening school feeding programmes, the project will introduce practical student activities, public education discussions, social awareness campaigns and a regional ‘Garden-to-Lunch’ School Garden Competition aimed at encouraging innovation, participation, and excellence among participating schools.

Speaking on the commencement of the initiative, Director and CEO of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, Safiya Horne-Bique, said the project represents an important investment in the future of the region’s food systems and young people.

“Cultivating Futures is a transformative initiative that places children and communities at the centre of sustainable food security efforts within the Caribbean. Through this project, we are not only supporting schools with access to fresh, nutritious produce, but we are also creating opportunities for young people to develop a deeper understanding of agriculture, nutrition, environmental stewardship, and resilience,” Horne-Bique stated.

She added that the initiative reflects the growing importance of regional collaboration in addressing shared food security challenges. “Small island developing states continue to face increasing pressures linked to climate change, economic disruptions and food import dependence. This project demonstrates the value of regional partnerships and practical community-based solutions that empower our youth while strengthening local food systems for generations to come,” she said.

Project Coordinator Chanda Davis also highlighted the project’s focus on experiential learning and youth engagement. “This initiative is designed to make agriculture and food sustainability more accessible, engaging and meaningful for children. By integrating ecological school gardens into the learning environment, students will have the opportunity to actively participate in growing food, understanding healthy diets, and building lifelong skills connected to sustainability and self-sufficiency,” explained Davis.

She noted that the project’s activities are intended to create long-term impact beyond the classroom. “We want students to see agriculture not simply as an activity, but as an important part of community resilience, entrepreneurship and national development. The practical experiences provided through this project can inspire a new generation of environmentally conscious citizens and future agricultural leaders throughout the region,” she added.

The project forms part of ongoing regional and international efforts to improve nutrition outcomes, strengthen climate resilience, and reduce food insecurity among vulnerable populations within the Caribbean. A formal call for schools interested in participating in the initiative will soon be launched within the participating countries.

An official regional launch event and media briefing for the ‘Cultivating Futures – Empowering Youths for a Food Secure Region’ project is scheduled to take place on June 23, 2026, in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The event is expected to bring together representatives from participating countries, regional stakeholders, government agencies and development partners involved in advancing food security and sustainable development.