EU, IOM boosts Caribbean’s capacity with Critical relief supplies

EU and IOM Enhance Caribbean Disaster Preparedness with Critical Relief Supplies

In preparation to future hurricanes and other emergencies, the European Union (EU) and the International Organization for Migration’s Coordinating Office for the Caribbean (IOM Caribbean) have announced the arrival and stockpiling of new critical relief items in Barbados.

When hurricanes strike the Caribbean, they often leave vulnerable groups including the elderly, people with disabilities, and low-income households facing even greater hardship and insecurity. The loss of homes, damaged roofs, and scattered belongings expose families to the elements, plunging many into uncertainty and despair without a clear path to recovery. These supplies are intended to support immediate humanitarian response for those most affected in the aftermath of crises.

The stockpile of items, worth approximately EUR$340,000 includes tarpaulin sheets, shelter repair kits, family tents, hygiene kits, multipurpose tents, and mosquito nets, have been identified as priority needs for people that have been heavily affected and displaced by recent disasters in the region.

These supplies will provide rapid assistance to up to 1,000 families through IOM and other partners in the event of a major emergency in the region.

These items are stored at the Caribbean Regional Logistics Hub, a facility operated by the Caribbean Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) in Barbados, with logistical support from the UN’s World Food Programme. They complement existing IOM and EU stocks in Panama, ensuring that life-saving support can be deployed immediately after a major disaster.

Patrice Quesada, Coordinator for IOM Caribbean, described the positive impact of prepositioned relief items for people affected by recent category 5 hurricanes. “In 2024 and 2025, for two consecutive years, our ability to quickly mobilize stocks pre-positioned in Barbados enabled rapid assistance to St Vincent & the Grenadines, Grenada, and Jamaica following Hurricanes Beryl and Melissa”. According to Quesada “This initiative demonstrates how practical measures, informed by lessons learned and strong partnerships, can improve disaster preparedness and save lives”.

Having essential relief supplies available nearby for immediate deployment significantly enhances disaster preparedness and response across the Caribbean, particularly for the Eastern Caribbean states. These smaller islands often struggle to access enough critical items quickly, due to high demand and their geographical distance from major supply markets, a challenge that was evident following Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.

IOM and the rest of the UN in the Caribbean have recognized the value of this proactive approach as has the European Union Humanitarian Aid agency, resulting in a partnership where IOM Caribbean is responsible for managing relief stocks provided by the EU.

“Preparedness isn’t seasonal, and the Caribbean’s vulnerability demands constant readiness. This stockpile allows the EU to boost regional response capacity and deliver timely assistance where it’s needed most, as we have just witnessed with Hurricane Melissa where anticipation and timing of response were key,” said Daniela d’Urso, head of EU Humanitarian relief in the Caribbean.

In parallel, through the “Resilient Caribbean” project, the EU is supporting the development and training of a network of regional partners to ensure they are prepared to receive, store, distribute, and account for relief items following disasters. To support this effort, CDEMA and IOM have established the Caribbean Shelter Sectoral Working Group, which promotes information sharing, resource pooling, and collaboration among agencies, nongovernmental organizations and civil society groups. This initiative underscores the importance of localization and highlights the ongoing commitment of IOM and the EU to strengthen the resilience of at-risk communities across the Caribbean by ensuring swift and effective humanitarian assistance.