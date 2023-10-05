EU-LAC forum to discuss just green transition, social cohesion

EU-LAC Multi-actor Dialogue Forum to follow up on the III EU-CELAC Summit

Leaders of civil society organisations, academics, international organisations, and governments will discuss the main outcomes of the recent EU-CELAC Summit during the “EU-LAC Multi-actor Dialogue Forum on Just Green Transition, Inclusive Digital Transformation and Social Cohesion”.

The meeting is organised by the EU-LAC Foundation, in collaboration with the School of International Relations of the Universidad Nacional, Costa Rica. The event will take place on 4 October 2023 in a hybrid format, with online and face-to-face participants at the Universidad Nacional, specifically at the entrepreneurship building of the Benjamín Núñez Campus in Heredia, Costa Rica.

The inaugural session will be attended by Alejandro Solano, Vice-Minister of Multilateral Affairs of Costa Rica; Pierre Louis Lempereur, EU Ambassador to Costa Rica; as well as Leire Pajín, President of the EU-LAC Foundation; Jorge Herrera, Vice-rector of the Universidad Nacional Costa Rica and Marco Méndez, Director of the School of International Relations of the UNA.

The Executive Director of the EU-LAC Foundation, Dr Adrián Bonilla, said: “the results of the meeting will include concrete proposals for the implementation and follow-up, from civil society, of the commitments made at the EU-CELAC 2023 Summit, as well as opportunities for collaboration between sub-regional, regional and bi-regional networks and initiatives”.

The Forum will focus on the Summit agreements on bi-regional cooperation on key aspects of Just Green Transition, Inclusive Digital Transformation and Social Cohesion, with a cross-cutting focus on gender equality and knowledge societies.

The Multi-actor Dialogue Forum is a high-level event included in the EU-CELAC Roadmap 2023-2025. The event has been organised in coordination with the I Ministerial Summit on Environmental Sustainability, scheduled for 5 October in San José.

