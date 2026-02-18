Ad image

EU removes Trinidad from tax blacklist after major regulatory overhaul

Press Release
ByPress Release
Send all Press Releases to [email protected]

In February 2026, Trinidad and Tobago achieved a significant diplomatic and economic milestone by being officially removed from the European Union’s list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions.

Ad image

This decision followed a multi-year effort by the Caribbean nation to modernize its regulatory frameworks and align with global tax governance standards.

Key reforms included replacing harmful trade zone policies with a Special Economic Zone regime and joining international conventions to improve financial transparency.

European officials and local ministers praised the move as a testament to the country’s commitment to fighting tax evasion and illicit financial flows.

By securing a “Largely Compliant” rating from global monitors, the nation has successfully strengthened its reputation as a reliable international financial partner.

This shift is expected to bolster economic confidence and foster deeper cooperation between the region and the European Union.

Share This Article
ByPress Release
Send all Press Releases to [email protected]

Subscribe! Get Articles Instantly!

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
×