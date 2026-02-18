EU removes Trinidad from tax blacklist after major regulatory overhaul

In February 2026, Trinidad and Tobago achieved a significant diplomatic and economic milestone by being officially removed from the European Union’s list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions.

This decision followed a multi-year effort by the Caribbean nation to modernize its regulatory frameworks and align with global tax governance standards.

Key reforms included replacing harmful trade zone policies with a Special Economic Zone regime and joining international conventions to improve financial transparency.

European officials and local ministers praised the move as a testament to the country’s commitment to fighting tax evasion and illicit financial flows.

By securing a “Largely Compliant” rating from global monitors, the nation has successfully strengthened its reputation as a reliable international financial partner.

This shift is expected to bolster economic confidence and foster deeper cooperation between the region and the European Union.