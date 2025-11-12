EU,LAC nations forge united front for peace

At the CELAC-EU Summit in Santa Marta, Colombia, the European Union and 33 countries from Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) renewed their commitment to defending a peaceful global order, rooted in democracy, social justice, respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms. The leaders pledged to strengthen international cooperation and protect the UN-led global order from mounting pressure.

Discussions centred on practical cooperation to strengthen democracy and multilateralism, drive the green, digital, and social transitions, expand trade opportunities and step up joint action on security.

Delivering on shared priorities

The Summit concluded with a political declaration and a roadmap setting out concrete actions on trade, climate, energy, digital transformation, food security, health, education, research and culture.

Joint initiatives include:

Shared vision for global governance: At the Summit, leaders agreed to further work together to reinvigorate multilateralism and to defend the principles of the UN Charter, to advance the implementation of the Pact for the Future and the UN80 reform initiative. They agreed to cooperate, among others, towards more effective international financial architecture, open, transparent, predictable, and equitable multilateral trading system within the framework of the WTO, ambitious climate action with full implementation of the Paris Agreement, implementation of the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). They also agreed to consolidate the partnership to advance common priorities and strengthen multilateral action on human rights.

Resilient, clean energy networks: €6.86 billion will fund 24 projects to build a cleaner, more efficient and better-connected regional power network, under the Global Gateway. This initiative brings together the Team Europe , committing €2.73 billion, the European Investment Bank (EIB), contributing €2 billion, EU development finance institutions, leading energy firms, and regional institutions including CELAC, the Latin American Energy Organization, the Inter-American Development Bank and the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF).

Stronger networks and smarter tech: A newly launched EU-LAC Supercomputing Network for AI links regional computing centres across both regions, with €15 million from the EU, Spain and Brazil. In parallel, the BELLA programme will expand through the EllaLink fibre-optic cable between Europe and Brazil, bringing high-speed connections also to Costa Rica and Guatemala by the end of 2025 and reaching Central America, Peru and the Caribbean in 2026. The EIB and the CAF will also leverage up to €864 million and provide CELAC countries with a regionally owned satellite, bringing digital access to remote areas, including the Amazon and Caribbean islands.

Reinforced disaster preparedness: The EU and Caribbean nations are launching Stormwatch, a new partnership using EU satellite data and supercomputing to strengthen disaster preparedness in the face of worsening extreme weather. The initiative will provide advanced forecasting tools to Caribbean meteorologists, backed by the EU's Copernicus Earth observation program and Destination Earth digital modeling. A new Copernicus Competence Centre will be set up in Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology to enhance local climate monitoring and training. These are some of the tools contributing to implement the EU-LAC Memorandum on Disaster Risk Preparedness and Management. The devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa underscored the critical importance of working on preparedness and disaster resilience.

working on preparedness and disaster resilience.

Fair and mutually beneficial economic partnership: the EU-Mercosur Partnership Agreement and the EU Mexico Modernised Global Agreement represent the way forward in our trade relations : ambitious, sustainable and profitable deals that can help both continents to grow and prosper. Negotiating new agreements, such as the EU-Ecuador Sustainable Investment Facilitation Agreement

, will create new ways to further cement this partnership. More broadly, both regions, reiterating their shared commitment to rules-based, open trade, committed to work together to reform and modernise the World Trade Organization.