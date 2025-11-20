EV Lucian 2025: Saint Lucians Embrace the Future of Electric Mobility

The grounds of Caribbean Cinemas Car Park came alive this past Saturday as hundreds of Saint Lucians turned out for the 2025 edition of the EV Lucian Car Show and Trade Expo, an event that has already been hailed a resounding success and a tangible step forward in the island’s journey toward sustainable transportation.

Speaking at the Opening Ceremony, Minister for Infrastructure, Ports, Transport, Physical Development and Urban Renewal, Hon. Stephenson King, credited Accela Marketing with conceptualizing and executing the idea and commended their public-private sector partnership with the Ministry that made this event possible. He also emphasized the importance of electric mobility in building a greener, more sustainable future.

“Saint Lucians have a long tradition of resilience and innovation. By embracing electric vehicles, we can create new industries, save on fuel costs, and enjoy cleaner air for our children. This is a chance for our people to be agents of change. Let us work together – government, businesses, and citizens alike – to build the charging infrastructure and supportive policies needed for an electrified transport network”.

EV Lucian 2025 provided attendees with the island’s largest-ever collection of electric and hybrid vehicles, with everything from scooters to powerful SUVs on display. Test drives, ride-alongs, and live educational workshops kept visitors engaged as they got up close with the technology shaping the future of mobility.

The event was also filled with entertainment and fun for the whole family. Fan favourites Ricky T and Dezral lit up the stage while a Kids’ Zone, local food and giveaways made the event feel like both a learning experience and a family fun day.

This year’s expo truly delivered on its promise of being a one-stop shop, with financial institutions, insurance companies, new and used EV dealers, home charger providers, solar energy experts, and green technology vendors all in one space, making it easy for curious visitors to ask questions, compare options, and get personalized guidance.

Accela Marketing, co-host and Title Sponsor alongside the Department of Infrastructure Ports and Transport, expressed gratitude to everyone who made the event possible. Managing Director, Agnes Francis, shared her appreciation at the end of the day noting that “We are delighted by the level of enthusiasm and engagement from attendees today. It shows that Saint Lucia is ready for change and to embrace cleaner, smarter ways of moving around the island”.

The organizers extended special thanks to Premium Sponsors Republic Bank (EC) Limited and Beacon Insurance, Bronze Sponsors, LUCELEC, JQ Motors, Bank of Saint Lucia, and Zenobia Pro Events and media partners Radio Caribbean, HTS/Radio 100, and MBC/Real FM for their unwavering support. Participants including Peter & Company Auto, DD Auto Imports, the Independent Film Company, Solar Watt, 1st National Bank, CIBC, Guardian Group/Jeffrey & Jeffery Ltd, SALCC, and many others contributed to the vibrancy and depth of the event.

As Saint Lucia continues to embrace renewable energy and electric mobility, EV Lucian 2025 has set a strong foundation proving that when innovation and community meet, the results are powerful.