EV-Lution IV to showcase electric vehicles at AC Hotel in Jamaica

With the transport sector accounting for nearly 39 per cent of the total greenhouse gas emissions in Latin America and the Caribbean, there is no better time for the Caribbean to consider the switch to electric vehicles (EVs), which are proven to be, efficient, environmentally friendly and may cost less over their lifetime when compared to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.

The EV-Lution IV Exhibition will be held on Tuesday, November 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the AC Hotel in Kingston, Jamaica to promote electric mobility in the Caribbean. This exhibition is one of the major events of CARICOM Energy Month (CEM) 2023 and will take place alongside the Eighth Caribbean Sustainable Energy Forum (CSEF 8), which is scheduled to run from November 7 to 9, 2023, also in Kingston, Jamaica. CEM 2023’s theme – Accelerating Innovation – Driving Electrification, highlights innovation’s importance in the energy and electrification markets and its role in adapting existing technologies to match the changing landscape.

EV-Lution IV promises an immersive experience for attendees, featuring the latest advancements in electric vehicle technology and how, if embraced, it can transform our region. As the premier EV awareness event in the Caribbean, it will showcase, among other things, interactive EV displays and test drives, cutting-edge charging technologies, and intelligent energy management systems from leading manufacturers. Commercial banks and insurance companies will also be on hand to share how you can get your own EV on the road. This EV event is hosted by the CARICOM Secretariat, the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE) and the Jamaica Electric Vehicle Association, with support from the Caribbean Development Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank, New Energy Events, and Tropical Mobility.

Head of Technical Programmes, The CCREEE, Dr. Devon Gardner, said that the organisers are enthusiastic about creating a platform to accelerate the transition to electric mobility. “We believe that electric vehicles are the future of transportation, and it is crucial that we in the Caribbean know what is available. By embracing EVs, we are taking a significant step towards a cleaner and more sustainable future. The upcoming EV-Lution IV will be a ground-breaking event that brings together industry leaders, enthusiasts, and environmentally-conscious consumers. As the world seeks more sustainable transportation solutions, this exhibition provides a platform to explore, learn, and experience the future of electric mobility.”