Evadney Talbot who turns 111 is said to be Guyana’s oldest living person

Woman in Guyana is now 111 years old

Evadney Talbot is currently thought to be Guyana’s oldest living person, having turned 111 years old.

Talbot’s 111th birthday was celebrated by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, making her the country’s oldest living person unofficially.

The Buxton inhabitant, known as sister Vedney to her neighbors, was born in 1912 and attended the Buxton Congregational School before pursuing a career in garment production.

Talbot had five children with her late husband Kensel, who died in 1985.

She was a member of the Golden Age Club until recently.