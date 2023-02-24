Events kicking off the 2023 Union Island Conch Festival begins today

Events to kick off the 2023 edition of the Union Island Conch Festival will begin today (February 24).

The event will be hosted by the Union Island Tourist Bureau and will take place from February 24 to 26, 2023.

Mr. Stanton Gomes, Chairman of the Union Island Tourist Bureau, stated that Conch in the Street will take place today. This event will include all of the Clifton Main Road restaurants that serve conch delicacies.

This event will also make it easier to welcome ferry guests to Union Island.

It comes after yesterday’s Culture and Congress (February 23). It was an event introduced to the festival’s program that emphasized steel pans, cultural and conquerors performances, and conch cuisine at Determination Bar.

Several competitions will be held on Saturday, May 25, Conch Festival Day, including the legendary conch-blowing competition.

Conch foods and conch crafts will be available from several vendors.

On Saturday, there will also be a “Friends with Benefits” event, which will feature a live band and prominent DJs.

Conch on the Beach will finish the festival on Sunday, February 26.

For that occasion, two excursions will arrive on Union Island, one from Bequia and the other from Canouan.

There will be a live band, DJs, and more conch delicacies during that occasion.

The Conch Festival is conducted on Union Island to raise funds and draw attention to the importance of the conch.