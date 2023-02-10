EVER HEARD OF THE “HELEN OF THE WEST INDIES”?

The most patriotic song for 2023! Emrand Henry hits us with another one…this time, it all about the place called Paradise by thousands of people from around the world.

Just in time for St. Lucia’s 44th Independence Anniversary, Emrand Henry releases “Helen of The West Indies”, a soulful reggae track that boasts the beautiful island of St. Lucia, where he was born and raised.

The track boasts the 238 square mile island paradise from history to terrain, inclusive of places that are a must visit for anyone desiring to “get away from the cold and chill”.

Produced by Jamcore Productions, the song was written, mixed and mastered by Emrand Henry.

Not only designed to be the new anthem for citizens of the island and members of the diaspora globally, “Helen of The West Indies” is a beautiful ode to St. Lucia; a splendid love letter that we all get to read, every time we sing along.

Newly released, “Helen of The West Indies” will be available on all online streaming platforms!

Remember to follow Emrand Henry on all major social media platforms, so you won’t miss a beat!