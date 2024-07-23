EveryData ECCU Ltd Begins Operations in Multiple ECCB Territories

Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Advises Public on Credit Reporting Requirements of Credit Information Providers (CIPs)

The ECCB wishes to inform the public that in accordance with the Credit Reporting Act, all entities classified as Credit Information Providers (CIPs), such as banks, financial institutions, money services businesses, credit unions, insurance companies, and micro-finance institutions, and any other entities designated by the ECCB, are required to share information with a licensed credit bureau.

EveryData ECCU Ltd was licensed by the ECCB to operate in Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St. Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. EveryData ECCU Ltd. is scheduled to go live with its credit reporting operations in September 2024.

Accordingly, each CIP is required to share credit information on all borrowers with the licensed credit bureau, provided that the CIP notifies borrowers via posting a notice at the CIP’s business location, website, or through other appropriate methods.