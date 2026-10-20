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Evesham school poultry project set to inspire youths

Times Staff
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The Evesham Methodist School is forging the way forward in food security in the construction of a chicken coop (fowl pen) on the school compound.

Last Monday October 5, 2026, The Evesham Educational Sports and Culture Organization (EESCO) partnered with the Lions Club St. Vincent South to fund and construct a poultry project and coop for the Evesham Methodist School in St. Vincent.

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The project was the brainchild of Dr. Garfield Bowman of the Animal Health and Production Division, who is also a resident of Marriaqua. Dr. Bowman headed the construction of the pen.

President of Lions Club St. Vincent South Michael John provided a background of the project.

Principal Damaris Martin expressed gratitude for the effort, stating that the chickens would add value to the school feeding program.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation Hon Israel Bruce encouraged other schools to follow the example of Evesham Methodist in order to continue to ensure food security for the entire nation.

Six students alongside a teacher are tending to the chickens on a daily basis.

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ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.

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