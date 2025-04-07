Ex-Boyfriend Arrested for Murder of 16-Year-Old Florida Girl

Florida girl allegedly killed by her estranged ex-boyfriend two weeks after 16th birthday

A Florida girl was allegedly stabbed by her ex-boyfriend in a “very violent” attack and left for dead in a nature preserve two weeks after celebrating her 16th birthday.

The body of Abbriella Elliott was found by a hiker about 50 to 100 feet inside the Cypress Lakes Preserve Trailhead in Hernando County on the morning of March 27, the Hernando Sun reported.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said a witness saw Elliott leaving her home around 1 a.m. that morning, when they believe she went “to go meet an individual who was likely the person who killed her.”

“We could tell pretty quickly that there was a lot of passion and a lot of violence involved in the particular death so we were relatively confident that it wasn’t a random act,” Nienhuis said during a press conference. “It was nothing short of very violent.”

Nienhuis said the teen was likely killed with an “edged weapon.”

Cameron Cubel, 16, was arrested on first-degree murder charges March 28 in connection to Elliott’s killing, Fox 13 Tampa reported.

Nienhuis said the victim knew her alleged killer but didn’t elaborate further.

However, Elliott’s parents told 10 Tampa Bay that Cubel is their daughter’s ex-boyfriend and that the pair had been broken up for six months.

Her parents said Elliot was killed two weeks after her 16th birthday.

Police have yet to confirm the nature of the teens’ relationship but did say Cubel had a prior battery charge.