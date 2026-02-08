Former BVI Premier challenges manufactured crime case on appeal

Former British Virgin Islands (BVI) Premier Andrew Fahie has formally filed an appeal with the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, seeking to overturn his February 2024 conviction on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

The appeal follows an aggressive federal sting operation that resulted in a sentence of more than 11 years in federal prison for the former head of government. This appellate challenge seeks to expose a systemic failure in the Department of Justice’s reliance on compromised international assets and serves as a critical test of federal evidence standards regarding “manufactured” crimes in international ports.

By contesting a sentence of more than 11 years, the defense argues that the conviction represents a dangerous precedent for DEA extraterritoriality, where procedural irregularities were allowed to override constitutional protections. The defense’s primary objective is to demonstrate that the prosecution’s case was built upon a foundation of government misconduct and unreliable testimony.

The cornerstone of the defense’s appeal rests on the conduct of the U.S. government regarding its primary witness. The defense contends that the trial court committed a reversible error by refusing to dismiss the indictment despite evidence of significant government misconduct. Central to this argument is the government’s breach of its “Brady” disclosure obligations—the constitutional requirement to provide the defense with any evidence that could impeach a witness’s credibility.

The defense highlights two critical failures in disclosure:

• Prior Adverse Findings: A Mexican judicial officer had previously determined that the specific confidential informant used to entrap Fahie possessed significant “credibility and reliability issues,” which directly resulted in the dismissal of corruption charges against high-ranking Mexican officials.

• Withholding of Material Evidence: U.S. authorities were aware of these adverse credibility findings but failed to disclose this information during Fahie’s bond proceedings or the subsequent trial.

This silence by the prosecution served as a pivot point for the original trial, effectively depriving the defense of the ability to challenge the very architect of the sting operation. The strategic importance of this nondisclosure is amplified by the fact that this same unreliable informant served as the sole source of the technical evidence used to support the trafficking charges.

The appeal presents a sophisticated challenge to the legal definition of cocaine under the Controlled Substances Act. The defense argues that the government failed to meet its statutory burden of proving the existence of a “detectable amount” of a controlled substance during the alleged crime.

According to the filing, the informant repeatedly described the shipment as liquid construction materials chemically treated to ensure they would “never, never, never” test positive for cocaine during standard inspections. The defense asserts a sharp legal distinction: while the government may have alleged an intent to traffic, it failed to prove the substance in transit was legally cocaine.

Because the substance required a specialized, four-day chemical extraction process in a Puerto Rican laboratory to become testable, the defense posits that no “detectable amount” existed at the time of the alleged offense. This argument challenges the definition of a “substance in transit,” placing the burden on the government to prove that a chemically obscured mixture meets the rigorous statutory requirements for a trafficking conviction.