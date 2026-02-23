Ex Caribbean leaders sound alarm over Cuba’s humanitarian crisis

Former Jamaican Prime Minister P.J. Patterson recently expressed deep distress regarding the intensifying humanitarian crisis impacting approximately 11 million people in Cuba.

Alongside nine other retired Caribbean leaders, Patterson issued a formal plea for regional intervention to address severe energy shortages that threaten food and medical supplies.

This collective statement urges current government officials to abandon their silence and demonstrate the same diplomatic courage shown by the region in the 1970s.

By highlighting the potential for widespread disease and starvation, the former heads of state are calling for immediate regional solidarity to prevent further suffering among Cuban civilians.

Patterson emphasizes that while these former leaders lack official power, they feel a moral obligation to advocate for those facing unprecedented punishment under current conditions.