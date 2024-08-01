Ex-Green Beret who led a failed 2020 Venezuela coup arrested in NYC

A former U.S. Green Beret, Jordan Goudreau, has been arrested in New York City on federal arms smuggling charges related to a failed 2020 coup attempt in Venezuela aimed at ousting President Nicolás Maduro. The botched operation, which involved a small group of soldiers, was quickly thwarted by Venezuelan security forces. Goudreau, along with his alleged partner Yacsy Alvarez, faces multiple charges, including conspiracy and unlawful possession of a machine gun. Both could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The Failed Coup Attempt

In 2020, Jordan Goudreau organized a cross-border raid involving Venezuelan army deserters to remove President Nicolás Maduro from power. The operation, which Goudreau claimed was to protect Venezuela’s democracy, was quickly foiled by Venezuelan security forces. The mission, dubbed the “Bay of Piglets,” resulted in the deaths of eight Venezuelans and the arrest of two U.S. special forces soldiers, who were later freed in a prisoner swap.

The Charges

A federal indictment unsealed in Tampa, Florida, accuses Goudreau and Alvarez of violating U.S. arms control laws. The charges include:

Conspiracy

Smuggling goods from the United States

Unlawful possession of a machine gun

Prosecutors allege that Goudreau and Alvarez assembled and sent AR-styled weapons, ammunition, and other defense equipment to Colombia without the required U.S. export license. The indictment also cites text messages and a web of money transfers, international flights, and large-scale purchases as evidence.

The Arrest and Legal Proceedings

Goudreau was arrested in Manhattan and appeared in federal court, where he was held at a federal detention center in Brooklyn. Alvarez turned herself in on the same day in Florida. Both are expected to plead not guilty to the charges. If convicted, they face between 5 and 20 years in prison for each violation in the indictment.

Background and Motivation

Goudreau, a three-time Bronze Star recipient for bravery in Iraq and Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for the 2020 raid, stating that he and others were acting to protect Venezuela’s democracy. The operation was initially supported by Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó but lacked sufficient financial backing. Despite the setbacks, Goudreau went ahead with the plan, which ultimately failed.

Current Political Climate

The arrest comes as President Nicolás Maduro faces renewed pressure over his increasingly authoritarian moves. Recent presidential elections in Venezuela have been widely condemned as undemocratic, with opposition candidate Edmundo González claiming victory based on records from 80% of polling booths. Western nations, including the U.S., refuse to recognize the election results and are demanding the release of individual precinct tallies.

Conclusion

The arrest of Jordan Goudreau highlights the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela. As legal proceedings continue, the case serves as a reminder of the complexities and risks involved in international political interventions.