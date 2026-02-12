Gonsalves says parliament has ‘become a joke’

The Deputy Prime Minister St Clair Leacock, and the Speaker of the House made several critical remarks regarding the Leader of the Opposition’s conduct, his past governance, and his respect for parliamentary protocol during the Thursday evening session of the 2026 budget debate.

Minister Leacock expressed deep embarrassment and hurt over the Leader of the Opposition’s behaviour during the ceremonial opening of parliament.

Leacock said the Leader “beat a convenient retreat” through a side door to avoid participating in the traditional protocol of greeting the new Governor General, His Excellency Stanley John.

He suggested the Leader’s “conscience” troubled him because he had previously “besmirched and treated very badly” the man who is now the Governor General and described this behaviour as “despicable,” a “total disgrace,” and characterised by disingenuity, disrespect, and dishonor.

Upon the Leader of the Opposition’s arrival to the session, Leacock remarked, “Speak about the devil. welcome honorable leader of the opposition”. This sparked a heated confrontation.

The Leader of the Opposition Ralph Gonsalves raised a point of order, stating that such language was unparliamentary and requested an apology.

After Leacock offered a mock withdrawal stating he would not call him the devil even if he “looks like the devil, behave like the devil and provokes like the devil”, the Leader of the Opposition declared the parliament had “become a joke” and attempted to storm out.

The Speaker rebuked the Leader for “storming off” for the second time that day, citing a breach of standing order 40 and warning him that such conduct was a sign of disrespect to the House.

The Leader of the Opposition defended his absence from the throne speech by stating that he had cooperated with security matters he had raised privately with the Speaker and the Governor General.

He also maintained his right to leave the chamber, stating, “I don’t have to challenge your (Speaker) ruling.

“I can leave if I want to leave, and only the people of North Central could prevent me from being there”.

Leacock then went on to referenced the Leader of the Opposition’s 24-year tenure (as the former Prime Minister), blaming him for the country’s current challenges.

He said the current government inherited $3.5 billion in debt, likening the previous administration’s spending to that of “drunken sailors”.

Leacock asserted that a “culture of gangsterism” bred under the Leader’s watch and blamed “24 years of neglect” for the dilapidated state of police stations, lack of equipment, and high homicide rates.

He specifically noted that after 24 years, the previous administration had failed to computerise police records, fix the Coast Guard radar, or provide a proper home for firefighters.