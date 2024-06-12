Excellent selection of WI Test team

I hope opening batter Tagenarine Chanderpaul understands that due to his poor form in a recent run of games and in the interest of the team’s performance that such was the reasoning for his exclusion.

It is not permanent, rather an opportunity for him to regain his form to be eligible for selection. Welcome back Jayden Seales and Jason Holder, I can’t wait to see them and Alzarri Joseph charge in against England, it would be a fascinating encounter. No fairy-tail ending for James Anderson gentlemen, he’s going to be emotional, let’s ensure the whole team cries.

I am appealing to fans and media outlets to rest Shamar Joseph of the gaslighting. We can’t expect Shamar Joseph to do an Australia heroics every game from then on, it is harsh and unreasonable expectations even for a top flight athlete.

I urge fellow players, teammates, CWI and commentators to protect him from the trolls and bandwagons. Perhaps Amir Jangoo is behind Zachary McCaskie and Mikyle Louis in the pecking order of batters who have performed tremendously in the regional four-day tournament, therefore he must be patient and let his bat do the swearing.

After WI win the T20 World Cup, and people say WI only won because of home advantage, and complain about T20I not being real cricket, a win in England against England would put to bed those narratives, and it would prove we don’t need Dr. Rowley’s intervention in the region, so stay far away PM.

Fellas, you all are weak, pathetic, third-world and hopeless, captain Brathwaite, that’s the cue.