Excessive heat in the Caribbean expected to last until October: CariCOF

Caribbean enters second half of heat season

The extreme heat being experienced in the Caribbean is predicted to last through October, particularly in August and September.

This is according to the Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF), which is based in Barbados, in their heat forecast for August 2023 to January 2024.

So, how hot will it be in the next three to six months?

According to the projection, the second part of the Caribbean Heat Season, which peaks in the Guianas and the Lesser Antilles, will be hotter than typical from August to October.

Intense nighttime and daytime heat are likely to persist until November, when temperatures will begin to fall steadily.

Because of high temperatures and increasing humidity through September, the implications include frequent and perhaps intense episodes of heat stress in the susceptible population and small livestock.