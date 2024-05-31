Ad image
Expect Increase in Moisture as Tropical Wave Approaches SVG

Mostly fair and hazy conditions with the possibility of light showers are expected for the remainder of today, Friday.

An increase in moisture is expected from tonight as a tropical wave and its associated instability inch closer to the island chain. Cloudy skies and scattered showers are forecast from time to time over the next few days.

There is a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms. Saharan dust continues to reduce air quality and at times visibility and should clear on Sunday, to reappear on Monday.

Moderate to fresh (20-30km/h) easterly to east south easterly trades are forecast, with higher gust near showers. Seas are slight to moderate in open waters with swells ranging between 1.0m-2.0m.

