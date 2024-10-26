Expect Moderate Showers as Weak Trough Approaches SVG

Weak low level instability will allowing for pockets of light to moderate passing showers for the remainder of Saturday. A weak trough will cross our islands on Sunday, however shower activity is forecast to be limited due to a relatively dry atmosphere across the region.

The Atlantic high pressure system is expected to dominate the weather pattern from Monday. A few perturbations within the wind field will contribute to a few scattered showers along Monday and Tuesday.

Moderate to fresh (20-30km/h) easterly to east north easterly trades are crossing our islands, decreasing (15-25 km/h) and becoming east south easterly along Sunday.

Wind speeds should further decrease (<20km/h) on Tuesday. Seas are currently moderate in open water with swells peaking up to 1.5m on western coasts and near 2.0m on eastern coasts. Swell heights will gradually fall by late Saturday. In addition, Saharan dust haze concentrations should gradually thin out across our islands by Monday.