Expect Up to 3 Inches of Rainfall by Thursday Night

A trough continues to influence the weather pattern across SVG with 31.9mm (approximately 1 1/4 inch) of rainfall recorded at the AIA during the last 24 hours. Expect the occasional light to moderate scattered showers for the remainder of the day across the island. Isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Remain alert.

Moisture/instability is going to be around for the next 3 days, increasing the chance of scattered light to moderate showers and isolated thunderstorms. Therefore, residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and stream should remain alert.

Favourable upper levels will lend support to lower level moisture. Model guidance is indicating roughly 3 inches of rainfall by Thursday night, with an estimation of 1 inch per day.

Winds are forecast to be mostly gentle, possibly calm at times (10km/h-20km/h) blowing from the east north east (ENE) veering to east south east (ESE) on occasion. Sea conditions will be slight to moderate in open waters, with swells peaking at 1.0m on the western coasts and 2.0m on the eastern coasts. There will be no significant haze intrusion within the forecast period.