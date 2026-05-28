Expectant Father Crushed to Death by Garbage Truck

(Trinidad) – A 19-year-old sanitation worker and expectant father was killed in a horrific accident Tuesday night after being crushed by a garbage truck in Kelly Village, Caroni.

The victim has been identified as Dishun Joseph of Claxton Bay. His sudden death has left family and friends devastated, particularly as he leaves behind a girlfriend who is currently four months pregnant with their child. Loved ones described Joseph as a hardworking young man who was simply trying to provide for his growing family.

The fatal incident took place at approximately 9:12 p.m. on May 26, while Joseph was on duty for a sanitation company. According to investigators, CCTV footage captured the entire tragedy. The video reportedly shows the garbage truck reversing along a roadway when Joseph jumped off the moving vehicle and ran a short distance to retrieve a bag of garbage on the side of the street. Tragically, he was struck by the reversing truck, pulled underneath the vehicle, and crushed to death.

In the immediate aftermath of the accident, relatives reported receiving conflicting accounts regarding how Joseph died and demanded answers from the parties involved. However, the CCTV footage was later shared with the family, bringing clarity to the tragic sequence of events.

Officers from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service assigned to the Caroni Police Station are continuing their investigation into the incident. According to a police source, the driver of the garbage truck could potentially face charges in connection with the fatal accident