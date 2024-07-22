Extended Deadline for Anti-Trafficking Poster Contest Announced

ATIPU poster competition extended

The general public is hereby informed that the “Stop Trafficking in Persons” poster competition submission date has been extended from July 22, 2024, to July 26, 2024. Posters can be dropped off at the Public Relations and Complaints Office at Central Police Station or the Questelles Police Station.

All posters must be placed in an envelope titled “Stop Trafficking in Persons Poster Competition.” The participant’s name, address, age, and contact number should also be placed in the envelope.

The march and rally against human trafficking will be held on Tuesday July 30, 2024, commencing at 10:00 am at Heritage Square and back. The event is being held under the theme “Leave No Child Behind in the Fight against Human Trafficking.” Please wear “blue”.