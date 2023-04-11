ExxonMobil announces arrival of floating vessel in Guyana for oil production

New floating vessel arrives as Guyana increases oil production

ExxonMobil Guyana announced the arrival of the floating production storage and offloading vessel Prosperity, the third oil platform to operate in the Stabroek block off the coast of Guyana, on Tuesday.

Prosperity was created in Singapore and was named and launched earlier this year by President Dr Irfaan Ali’s wife. It joins the Liza Destiny and Liza Unity FPSOs, which produce more than 380,000 barrels per day.

The vessel is part of the Payara development, which is the third development within the massive Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, which is owned by ExxonMobil (45%), Hess Corporation (30%), and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (5%). (25 per cent).

The vessel’s initial production capacity is around 220,000 barrels of oil per day, with a total storage volume of two million barrels.

Production from the Prosperity vessel is projected to increase daily production to 600,000 barrels per day next year, according to officials here.

“The arrival of the Prosperity FPSO demonstrates ExxonMobil Guyana’s strong collaboration with the government of Guyana, our co-venturers, and the many suppliers who support our operations.” ExxonMobil Guyana Production Manager Mike Ryan said in a statement, “We are thrilled to contribute to Guyana’s energy future and provide long-term prospects for the nation’s growth and prosperity.”