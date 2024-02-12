SHOOTING DEATH OF MASON UNDER INVESTIGATION (6th murder of 2024)

The Major Crime Unit (MCU) is investigating a shooting incident that has killed Eyon Olando Browne aka “Dog”, a 45-year-old Mason of Old Montrose.

Browne was accosted and shot by an unknown assailant about 6:40 a.m. on Monday 12th February 2024 in the vicinity of Greg’s Auto Rentals, Old Montrose approximately 200 feet from his home. He was reportedly on his way to work in Campden Part at the time of the tragic incident.

A party of police officers who were on patrol duties in the district were alert and promptly responded and secured the scene. Browne was immediately transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) by the police for treatment where he was later pronounced deceased by a medical practitioner.

The crime scene was processed by the Crime Scene Unit (CSU) and items of evidential value were collected.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the body to ascertain the exact cause of death. The RSVGPF extends condolences to all who are negatively affected by this incident.

Anyone with information that can assist the police with this investigation is encouraged to contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-784-457-1211 ext. 4816; Police Emergency at 911/999, or any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with.

Any information received would be treated confidentially. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Source : RSVGPF