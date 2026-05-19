eZone adds tmp. fuel surcharge on all shipments

Temporary Fuel Surcharge Amid Global Market Disruptions

Effective tomorrow, May 20, 2026, international courier eZone will introduce a temporary “Conflict-Related Fuel Surcharge” on all its shipments.

The decision comes in response to ongoing disruptions in the global fuel market caused by the conflict involving Iran. According to a recent notice sent to customers, carriers worldwide have been levying additional fuel-related charges across the logistics and courier industry.

While eZone noted that it had absorbed these increased expenses for as long as possible, the continued escalation in costs has made the practice unsustainable.

Customers will see the new surcharge reflected as a separate line item on their invoices for shipments coming from all origins.

The fee is set at a rate of $0.35 USD per pound and will be capped at a maximum of $5.00 USD per individual shipment. The charge will be calculated using the same weight basis whether actual or chargeable weight that is normally applied to a customer’s shipment.

The company emphasized that this new fee is temporary and directly tied to the fuel charges imposed by carriers.

eZone plans to regularly review and adjust the surcharge as carrier rates fluctuate, stating that their priority remains providing reliable service at the most affordable prices during these challenging market conditions.