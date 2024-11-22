Ezra Edwards Shines in NorTech/NLTI Public Speaking Contest

On Thursday, the North Leeward Technical Institute (NorTech/NLTI) proudly participated in its inaugural public speaking competition. Representing the institute was Mr. Ezra Edwards, a current student in the Food Preparation program.
Ezra delivered an outstanding performance, securing an impressive 3rd place finish. “Though we are a smaller institution compared to others, this achievement proves that we are equally capable of excellence and making our mark”.
“Congratulations once again to Ezra Edwards for making the North Leeward Technical Institute shine brightly”.