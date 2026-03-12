Ezra Hendrickson Joins Houston Dynamo FC Staff

Houston Dynamo FC hire Ezra Hendrickson

Houston Dynamo FC have officially appointed Ezra Hendrickson as an assistant coach for the club’s senior squad.

This addition brings a veteran presence to head coach Ben Olsen’s staff, drawing on Hendrickson’s extensive history as both a Major League Soccer player and manager.

Throughout his career, he has secured sixteen trophies, including multiple MLS Cup titles during his time with various high-profile teams.

The announcement highlights his specialised ability to organise defensive lines and his recent leadership roles with the Chicago Fire and the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines national team.

By reuniting with former colleagues in Houston, Hendrickson is expected to use his professional expertise to foster a more competitive and disciplined roster.