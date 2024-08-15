Hendrickson appointed Head Coach for SVG football team

SVGFF Appoints Ezra Hendrickson as New Head Coach

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ezra Hendrickson as the new head coach of our national football team.

Mr. Hendrickson, a distinguished Vincentian native with an extensive coaching career overseas, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role.

Ezra Hendrickson has made significant strides in the international football arena as a player and a coach. His deep understanding of the game, strategic acumen, and passion for developing young talent make him the ideal candidate to lead our national team into a new era of growth and success.

Mr. Hendrickson’s appointment marks a pivotal moment for football in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Under his leadership, we are confident that our team will reach new heights, and our athletes will benefit greatly from his guidance and mentorship.

The SVGFF is committed to the continuous development of football in our nation, and the engagement of Mr. Hendrickson as Head Coach reflects our dedication to elevating the sport to new levels.

We believe that his experience, both on and off the field, will inspire our players and contribute to the overall success of our national team.

As we welcome Mr. Hendrickson back to his roots, we invite the nation to rally behind our team and support the exciting journey ahead.

We are optimistic that with his leadership, our national football team will continue to grow, compete, and achieve remarkable success on the regional and international stages.