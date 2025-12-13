F.D.A. expands Covid Vaccine inquiry to Adult deaths

The Food and Drug Administration is looking into whether deaths across multiple age groups are related to COVID-19 vaccines.

The announcement on Tuesday follows a November memo from a FDA official who claimed, without evidence, that COVID-19 vaccinations caused the deaths of 10 children.

The Department of Health and Human Services said a full investigation is now underway, but officials are not saying what data is being reviewed.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 700 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in the United States.

Serious side effects remain rare.