    Saturday, December 13

    F.D.A. expands Covid Vaccine inquiry to Adult deaths

    The Food and Drug Administration is looking into whether deaths across multiple age groups are related to COVID-19 vaccines.

    The announcement on Tuesday follows a November memo from a FDA official who claimed, without evidence, that COVID-19 vaccinations caused the deaths of 10 children.

    The Department of Health and Human Services said a full investigation is now underway, but officials are not saying what data is being reviewed.

    According to the World Health Organization, more than 700 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in the United States.

    Serious side effects remain rare.

