Fair Conditions Before Weak Tropical Wave Approaches SVG

The forecast for SVG is expected to be mostly cloudy and hazy with occasional scattered showers for the remainder of the day. There exist the chance of isolated thunderstorms as an upper level trough will continue to be present across the region into early Wednesday.

As Wednesday progresses, upper levels will become less conducive and a ridge of high pressure is forecast to dominate the weather pattern.

For such, some fair conditions are likely into Friday with chance of isolated showers, before a weak tropical wave approaches the area. Saharan dust will continue to be present in the atmosphere.

Winds will blow from the east at 15km/h-30km/h, becoming breezy at times on Wednesday night as the high pressure system builds. East south east trades are expected on Friday, turning to east north east by Friday night.

Seas will be slight to moderate in open waters, becoming generally moderate from Thursday with swells ranging between at 1.0m-1.5m on the western coasts and 1.5m-2.0m on the eastern coasts.