Fair Hall Businesswoman charged with trespassing, property damage

Businesswoman Charged with Criminal Trespass, 3 counts of Damage to Property

On October 4, 2025, police arrested and charged Alisa Wilson, a 42-year-old Businesswoman of Fair Hall, with the offences of Criminal Trespass and three counts of Damage to Property.

According to the investigations, the accused entered the dwelling house of a 63-year-old Businessman of Diamond as a trespasser with intent to commit the offence of Damage to Property.

Furthermore, she was also charged with damaging one (1) Amber Oud Gold perfume valued at $300.00 ECC, one (1) Bentley Intent perfume valued at $300.00 ECC, and one (1) white solar Panel valued at $520.00 ECC, total value $1,120.00 ECC – the property of the complainant.

The offences were committed in Diamond between October 11, 2025 and October 13, 2025. Wilson was granted bail in the sum of $2,500.00 ECC.

She appeared before the Biabou Magistrate Court where she pleaded not guilty to the charges. The conditions for her station bail continues. The matters were adjourned and transferred to the Calliaqua Magistrate Court for October 21, 2025.