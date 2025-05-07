Fair Hall resident released on bail after threatening teacher

Linesman Charged with Intimidation and Threatening Language

On May 2, 2025, police arrested and charged Conroy Imran Miller, a 41-year-old linesman of Fair Hall, with the offences of Intimidation and Threatening Language.

Investigations revealed that on May 1, 2025, Mr. Miller entered the premises of a 37-year-old teacher of Rockies without her permission, with the intent to intimidate her. He reportedly used threatening language, stating, “I’m gonna hurt you,” thereby creating circumstances likely to cause a breach of the peace.

Mr. Miller appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on May 5, 2025, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was granted bail in the sum of $1,700.00 ECC with one surety. The court further ordered that he have no contact with the virtual complainant, and that he report to the Calliaqua Police Station daily between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. The matter was adjourned to June 6, 2025.