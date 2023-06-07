Family of missing Frenchwoman Marion Hermier offers reward for her discovery

Family of missing French national offers reward for information leading to her discovery

The family of 26-year-old Marion Hermier is offering a reward for new, relevant, and credible information that leads to her finding.

The parents of the French national, Fanny and Alain Hermier, who returned to Dominica in March and April, told Dominica News Online (DNO) that they will not rest until their family achieves closure.

They say a few genuine testimonies let them track their daughter until February 6, but there are no signs after that.

“Everything leads us to believe that something went wrong for her on the island since she would have made contact before the end of February if she had the means,” they stated. Since Marion has not been found in this plentiful nature, we cannot rule out a terrible encounter.”

The France national landed in Dominica on February 4, 2023, to attempt the 115-mile Waitukubuli National Trail via mountains, streams, and rainforests.

Friends and family said the adrenaline junkie hoped to finish it in 15–20 days.

“It was the end of her backpacking and hitchhiking trip in the Caribbean islands, and she was supposed to return to France in early March to resume her job,” her sister Maya Hermier said.

“Marion told me that she planned to complete the Waitukubuli trek in two weeks and that this trek was the perfect physical challenge for her to challenge herself while discovering the beautiful island of Dominica,” Maya said. “She planned to sleep in a hammock along the trail.”

Since her sister went on her solo adventure and arrived on the island via a French-registered vessel, her friends and family have not heard from her, raising several alarm bells.

Since her vacation began, Marion has informed me every 3-4 days. We are close. “If she were okay today, she would have found a way to contact me,” Maya said.

She added, “She trusted me and before she left, she asked me to alert authorities if I thought she was in trouble. “Not hearing from her means she needs help!”

Hermier’s “level-headed” buddy Benjamin Barthelemi is likewise worried and searching the island.

She avoids danger. “She’s adventurous but cautious,” he remarked.

In their last talk, she encouraged him to alert the authorities if he hadn’t heard from her by day 20. Phillip Jolly, a taxi driver, says he drove Marion and a white male to the Copthall intersection on February 6 because they said they were walking.

Her parents thanked Dominicans and French officials for their help over the past three months.

“Even though the concrete official actions took a long time to organize, we are grateful that cooperation was able to establish, notably for the latest expedition on May 12, 13, and 14, together with the French gendarmes, Dominican police officers, firemen, and guides, approximately fifty experienced men, assisted by a helicopter from Guadeloupe,” they said.

The French woman, who has a crescent moon tattoo on her forehead, is being sought by the public. After Marion is discovered, the family will give the reward. Contact the family at 1 (767) 276-8345 or [email protected] with any fresh information.

Source : DNO