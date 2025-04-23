FAO Supports Growth of Caribbean’s Sea Moss Production

FAO supports producing the superfood that’s helping to grow the Caribbean’s Blue Economy.

Sea moss, the superfood that has for decades been consumed across the Caribbean, is taking greater prominence in the region as a commercial crop. Harvested from deep and shallow waters across the Caribbean Sea, sea moss is used culturally and culinarily and is purported to have many health benefits, making it a rave amongst health enthusiasts worldwide.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Subregional Office for the Caribbean has been working with several countries towards better production by improving and increasing their production of sea moss to gain better access to local, regional and global markets and to attract greater investment opportunities for industry growth.

An already buzzing industry in countries like Saint Lucia, Jamaica and around the globe, sea moss has for some time gained the attention of other Caribbean farmers, like those in Dominica and Grenada, seeking to increase production for local, regional and international consumption.

Sea moss cultivation in the Caribbean: A practical guide on best practices is a comprehensive guide on the use of good aquacultural practices to produce sea moss for commercial purposes. It is designed with farmers and technicians in mind but also serves as a valuable resource for sea moss buyers, agro-processors, policymakers, and researchers.

Recognizing the economic potential of this superfood and its role in strengthening the livelihoods and incomes of rural and coastal communities, this manual is designed to help farmers and technicians in applying best practices for sustainable, quality and increased yields. It is also supported by four training videos on sea moss production.

According to the manual, it “details essential aspects of sea moss farming, including site selection, cultivation techniques, pest and disease management, and maintenance practices, with a focus on optimizing yield and quality. In addition to practical farming guidelines, the manual addresses post-harvest handling, market competitiveness, and adherence to international standards, such as the Sea Moss Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET) Qualification Standard. It also considers aspects of the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) and the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) standards, ensuring sustainability, traceability, and social responsibility”.

By incorporating lessons learnt from across the world, this practical guide encourages sustainable and environmentally responsible production of sea moss to build resilient and lucrative industries, whilst contributing to global and regional agendas like the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the 25 by 2025 initiative, now extended to 2030, to reduce the region’s food import bill by 25 percent.

As the Caribbean adopts new strategies to strengthen and diversify its economies and strengthen food security, building the sea moss sector remains indispensable in the transformation of the mariculture and aquaculture landscape and in securing the livelihoods for rural and coastal communities.