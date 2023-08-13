FAO transforming the future of Agriculture in SVG through drone training

Embracing technology within the Agriculture sector is a major part of the Ministry of Agriculture’s thrust in achieving greater efficiency within all sectors of the ministry. Its latest advancement is the introduction of drone technology within the sector. This move is geared at assisting field workers, particularly extension officers to execute their duties in a more efficacious manner.

The Ministry has embarked on a three month comprehensive Drone Technology training which is being funded by the Food and Agriculture Organisation, (FAO). The curriculum comprises three modules and include: commercial drone flight safety, mapping techniques and monitoring strategies.

Marine Ecologist, Commercial Drone Pilot and Trainer of the sessions, Dr. Kimberly Baldwin said the training is extensive, and comprises practical activities throughout different areas in St. Vincent. Dr. Baldwin emphasised that the collection of high quality data is important during the drone exercises, which engages participants with learning how to map effectively. The Drone Instructor added, “More than 50 percent of this class is about data handling and data management.” The former UWI Lecturer indicated that participants must learn to “to handle any emergency and how to fly well and professionally,” and disclosed that commercial – international operational standards are being used. The Drone Technology Expert stressed that the sessions will also utilise the data to create information, and to obtain a baseline map of the agricultural regions in St. Vincent and the Grenadines while incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to highlight the health of plants among other initiatives.

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Forestry, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, Hon. Saboto Caesar, stated that the programme is geared at enhancing data collection which is vital in “building a robust agriculture sector.” Minister Caesar noted that a quantitative analysis is critical in supporting a qualitative assessment and revealed, “currently we have data collectors who are going around on foot and we know how difficult that could be traversing the terrain in St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” while enduring various weather conditions. The Agriculture Minister noted that by the end of 2023 there will be a marriage in the department of extension services to enhance the drone technology available to the department where personnel will be trained as pilots and in data analysis. Minister Caesar said the mission is to incorporate a synchronised approach where farmers will participate in ensuring the data is captured accurately, by matching data collected by drone technology with on the ground observation.

Drones can also be used to identify different stages of growth cycle, aiding farmers with their crop rotation, weeding activities and detecting pests, while minimising cost of the operations due to its speed and precision.

The Drone Training will end in October.