Fare increase for FRS Express des Îles as fuel costs surge

Ferry travelers will face higher ticket prices this spring as H.H.V. Whitchurch & Co. Ltd, the local agent for FRS Express des Îles, announced a fare adjustment effective March 31, 2026. The company cited a recent surge in fuel costs as the primary driver behind the decision.

In an official statement released Tuesday, the company revealed that it had managed to absorb fuel price fluctuations for the past five years without passing costs on to consumers. However, the scale of the latest price increases made an adjustment unavoidable to maintain the standard of the ferry operations.

“After careful consideration, this adjustment has become necessary to ensure the continued delivery of safe, reliable, and high-quality service,” the statement explained.

Whitchurch representatives emphasized that the price hike was not an internal initiative. As local agents, the company sought to reassure the public that the decision was beyond their control. Despite the change in pricing, they maintained that FRS Express des Îles remains the trusted choice for dependable and comfortable island-to-island travel.

The announcement concluded with a message of gratitude toward the public, thanking customers for their continued support and understanding during this transition period.