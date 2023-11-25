HiltopFarms St Vincent and the Grenadines

In a note to clients, HiltopFarms stated that they received notification from the authorities that the private lands they leased are in the process of being acquired to make way for a parking lot and skills training centre.

According to the company, as farmers, they understand the importance of education and community development, but they also believe in creating a harmonic balance between education and agriculture. Both are critical to the well-being and growth of civilization.

“Our farm boasts diversity, high productivity, and plays a substantial role in the local food supply. The importance of food production and sustainability cannot be underestimated. We implore a careful examination of alternative solutions to mitigate the impact on agricultural activities.

“As business owners deeply rooted in our community, we understand that fostering employment necessitates a multi-pronged approach involving entrepreneurship, collaboration, and targeted initiatives. Local entrepreneurs should be encouraged and supported with resources, mentorship programmes, and financial aid. Education and training should equip entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge needed not just to initiate but also to sustain a business”, the company stated.

The owners of HiltopFarms believe that the government should identify and support enterprises with community growth potential by providing incentives and infrastructure development, which can drive business expansion and provide more job possibilities.

“We’re all aware of the challenges faced by farmers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, from limited access to financing and inadequate agricultural infrastructure, especially in rural areas, to market access both domestically and internationally and restricted access to land. Our farm is one of the few businesses in the community that has demonstrated continued growth every year since its inception, despite various adversities, including high input costs, price fluctuations, COVID-19, and volcanic eruptions. We’ve also been able to provide much-needed job opportunities and are actively working on fostering entrepreneurial opportunities for community members.”

As farmers in SVG, food security holds profound importance to us.

The owners of HiltopFarms additionally stated that it is necessary for individuals to be able to obtain food without significant restrictions or constraints.

“Every Vincentian should not just have access to enough food, but food that meets dietary requirements and promotes good health. It should be safe, nutritious, affordable, and culturally acceptable. While food imports are sometimes necessary, excessive food imports can lead to economic dependence on other countries for essential food supplies. This can undermine domestic agriculture, jeopardise employment, and hinder growth.”

The company is pleading with those in power to reconsider the decision to shut down the farming operations.

“There are unproductive lands and underutilised infrastructure in our community that haven’t been used for years. The closure of our farm would not only harm the aspirations of young people seeking farming careers but would also deal a severe blow to food security and the agricultural movement in St. Vincent and the Grenadines”.

Historically, agriculture has played a pivotal role in the lives of Vincentians, offering livelihoods, consistent income, and elevated living standards in rural communities, as well as curtailing migration to some extent.

HiltopFarms is located in the community of Park Hill within the North Central Windward constituency.