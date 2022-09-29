Farmer, 80, charged with assault, unlicensed firearm & ammunition

On Monday, September 26th, 2022, police arrested and charged Sanford Charles, an 80-year-old Farmer of Vermont with two counts of Assault, Possession of an Offensive Weapon, Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm, and Possession of Unlicensed Ammunition.

Charles is accused of allegedly assaulting a 36-year-old Agricultural Instructor and a 27-year-old Labourer of Barrouallie by pointing a gun at them with intent to commit bodily harm. He was further charged for having a gun in his possession without lawful excuse in Queensbury Public Road, Vermont.

Charles was additionally charged for having in his possession one (1) Smith and Wesson Revolver and six (6) rounds of .38 ammunition without a license issued under the Firearms Act. The incidents occurred in Vermont on September 24th and 25th, 2022.

Charles appeared at the Serious Offences Court to answer the charges on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022, and pleaded not guilty. He was granted $10,000.00 bail with one surety and ordered to report to the Vermont Police Station every Wednesday between 6:00 am and 8:00 pm. The matter was adjourned to Thursday, November 3rd, 2022.