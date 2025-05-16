Farmer Charged with Theft of $550

Farmer charged with Theft

On May 15, 2025, police arrested and charged Marlon May, a 53-year-old Farmer of Ottley Hall/Sandy Bay, with the offence of Theft.

According to investigations, May allegedly stole five hundred and fifty dollars ($550.00) ECC in cash, the property of a 32-year-old Self-Employed woman of Sandy Bay.

The offence was committed at Lower Bay Street, Kingstown, between 7:45 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on May 5, 2025.

May appeared before the Mesopotamia Magistrate Court where he pleaded guilty. He was ordered to compensate the complainant in the sum of $550.00 ECC by May 30, 2025.

If he defaults payment, he will spend three (3) weeks imprisonment at His Majesty’s Prison (HMP). He was also bonded for six (6) months in the sum of $600.00 ECC, in default of which he would spend three (3) weeks imprisonment.