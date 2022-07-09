Farmers examine the adoption of Climate Smart Agricultural Practices

On Thursday 7th of July, 2022, twelve farmers from Agricultural Region 2(District 4 West and District 4 East) were taken on a field tour.

The farmers visited Mr Artemas Lowman’s farms located at Ottley Hall and Old Montrose.

The purpose of the field tour was to examine the adoption of Climate Smart Agricultural Practices, as a result of theoretical training provided.

The Smart Agricultural Practices that were examined include:

Contour drains and terraces established

Compost and animal manure usage

Grass mulching application

Protective coverage usage and

Water storage and irrigation

As the boost to agriculture continues Extension Officer, Miss Shamika Grant and Technical Aide, Krishan Robertson assisted farmer, Mr Derrick Black of Carriere in District 5 West with two cultivars of sweet potato.

The planting materials were sourced from CARDI’s sweet potato germplasm collection at Orange Hill.

This distribution of sweet potato planting materials is part of an effort to improve maturity indices, yields, tuber sizes, colours and disease resistance within the District and by extension the Region.