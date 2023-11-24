Fatal accident takes Corwin Franklin’s life at ECGC construction site

Fatal accident at new ECGC flour mill site In St Vincent

The Eastern Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC) has announced the initiation of an autonomous inquiry into the tragic incident that transpired at the construction site of the new ECGC flour mill at Campden Park earlier this week.

Corwin Franklin sustained injuries on November 21 while working at a construction site located at ECGC.

The incident involved a reported fall from a building. Franklin was transferred to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries on the same day.

“We are deeply saddened by this, and our focus currently is providing emotional support for the families affected and our teams,” the ECGC statement added.

At ECGC, we are fully committed to workplace safety for everyone, the statement added.

ECGC said, “A fully independent investigation is being conducted.”