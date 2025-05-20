Guyana: Fatal crash claims lives of driver & passenger

Driver, passenger die in Soesdyke-Linden Highway accident

A 40-year-old driver and his 26-year-old passenger died after their automobile was involved in an accident on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway early Monday morning.

Kowmalram Ramin of West Coast Berbice died, as did Fitzgerald Authur Carter of Rosignal, West Berbice.

Police say they are investigating the accident, which happened about 05:10 a.m. near Adventure.

The victims were in Ramin’s automobile, PLL 6554.

According to a statement from Police Headquarters, investigations indicated that the minibus, BAE 1526, was headed north along the highway while the car was going the opposite direction.

According to the police, the bus driver, 32-year-old Immanuel Dorris of Mackenzie Linden, said that he saw the automobile approaching him quickly.

He stated that as the automobile reached a portion of the road under construction, Ramin lost control, the vehicle began to skid, and ended up in the path of his minibus.

The bus driver reportedly told authorities that he engaged the brakes but was unable to avert the crash.

At the moment, passengers were on the minibus.

Dorris and the passengers were transported to the Linden Hospital Complex, where they were examined. They were kept under observation.

Ramin and Carter were hauled out of the truck and sent to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Their two remains were sent to Linden Hospital Complex Mortuary for post-mortem investigations.