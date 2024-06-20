Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has responded to a letter that was copied to him by a group of concerned residents of the Cane Grove community.

The concerned residents have expressed their deep objection and profound concern regarding the use of land by Radioactive Ltd. or a related corporation or person for hosting parties and secular events near the Penniston Cemetery, between Cane Grove and Penniston.

The parties and events will host up to or more than 10,000 people. “This matter strikes at the heart of our community’s values, particularly given the proximity to a site of immense spiritual and cultural significance,” concerned residents stated in a letter.

See Gonsalves unedited response below.

Something has come into the public domain. Which I can’t comment on properly because it is before the physical planning board.

That is, whether or not an event is to take place for a carnival by a particular promoter in the valley.

I have spoken to two of the people who sent in a petition. One was sent to me. So naturally, it is my duty to be responsive. I spoke to them and found out what the details are and what they expect from what they’re hoping for, but they’re going through the process with their objections before the planning authorities and the planning board will no doubt meet and make their decision.

And I’m sure the promoter is also working with planning authorities, and it would be invidious of me and inappropriate for me to comment. There’s no trigger for the executive to be involved in this matter. But I will just say that generally, everybody has to be engaged in an exercise to have the reasonableness to live and let live.

Promoters have to be mindful of people’s rights, a bundle of rights surrounding the quiet enjoyment of their property. And of course, property owners take cognizance of seasons and public interest, and our promoter can behave reasonably. And these balances exist in a democratic society where you have institutions like the physical planning authorities to help make those judgements.

And of course, if one side or the other is dissatisfied, there is an appeal process. You can go to court, you know, if you feel your constitutional rights are being infringed, but in a small country where we are in each other’s faces, so to speak, in terms of the space that we have, everybody has to balance everything. Im not in this way indicating one way or the other; I’m just saying it’s a balancing question.