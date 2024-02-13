Police charged the father of a one-year-old newborn girl, whose throat was slit last Saturday, after he allegedly destroyed the residence where the alleged killer lived.

Lenroy Robertson appeared in the Kingstown Magistrate’s Court on a charge that, without lawful excuse, he damaged three glass windows worth EC$550 , as well as one aluminium and glass door worth EC$1,500, by chopping them with a cutlass with the intent to cause property damage.

Robertson filed a not guilty plea to the charge at his arraignment and was granted EC$1,500 bail with one surety.

The case was postponed to February 21.

On Monday, police claimed a 22-year-old male was helping them investigate the child’s death.

The person, identified as the child’s close relative, was arrested Saturday night, and police have yet to release a statement on the matter. This marks the second infanticide in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in less than a year.

The suspect allegedly crawled through a window while the child’s mother was showering and slit her neck.

The baby was brought to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

Source : CMC