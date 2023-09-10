Father & 11-year-old daughter killed in East Demerara vehicular accident

Guyana: Father and daughter killed in vehicular accident

GUYANA: An 11-year-old girl, whose primary school excellence earned her a spot at President’s College, and her father were among four people killed in a car accident on East Coast Demerara.

Jason Rudder, 37, and his daughter Jamela Rudder were two of the victims in a head-on collision Saturday evening, according to the Guyana Police Force.

The event occurred just hours after Jamela received a present from the Guyana Oil Company in celebration of her accomplishment in the National Grade Six Assessment Examination, which earned her a spot at President’s College.

The damaged wreckage of one of the two cars involved in the deadly accident yesterday night.

The Guyana Oil Company stated on its Facebook page in an open message to the Rudder family, “the memory of Jason’s beaming smile and the pride he felt for his daughter will forever remain in our hearts.” Please accept our heartfelt sympathies, and may the love and memories you spent with them provide you with strength and consolation.”

President’s College offered its condolences to the victims of the incident. “Purple Nation mourns the loss of one of our little angels, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to Jamela’s family and everyone else involved in this evening’s tragedy.” “May God give these families the strength they need during this trying time,” the school said.

The other two people killed were 33-year-old Kellon Jones, who was driving the vehicle in which the Rudders were traveling, and 26-year-old Chris Gonsalves, who was driving the second vehicle.

Two more persons were hurt in the crash and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Source : CMC