Director of Tourism appointed within the Ministry of Tourism in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mrs. Faylene King has been appointed as Director of Tourism by the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture.Mrs. King returns to the Ministry to help develop capacity as the industry continues to transform and grow in the face of extraordinary challenges in recent years.

The newly appointed Director of Tourism was formerly Tourism Planner and Communications Manager, at the Ministry of Tourism and Culture from 2009-2004 and 2001-2004, respectively. Mrs. King re-enters the Ministry with a fount of knowledge. She is an educated and experienced professional in the fields of media and communication, tourism planning and development, tourism management and general administration. She holds a Master’s of Science degree in Tourism Management from the University of Surrey, United Kingdom.

Prior to her appointment as Director of Tourism, Mrs. King served as Chief Operating Officer at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Tourism Authority from 2009 to 2023.

“The appointment of the Director of Tourism is part of our ministry’s institutional strengthening in the area of tourism policy and planning as we develop the supporting policy framework for the transformation of our tourism industry,” said Honourable Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture.

“We are pleased to welcome Faylene to this new post, she is no stranger to the ministry and by extension our tourism industry. Her experience will add-value to our broader policy focus on tourism planning going forward. It is going to be an exciting period for our tourism industry and we are preparing to capitalise on the developments taking place within the sector,” Minister James said.